Our amazing mom and special force of nature, Doris Friedman, left this earth on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. She was surrounded by her loving family, and that's exactly what she would have wanted. She was beautiful both inside and out and fortunately blessed with a long lifeâ€¦a good lifeâ€¦ for 94 years.
Our mother was born in Brooklyn, the daughter of Oscar and Rebecca Riemer. Her mom was a Sabra, born in Israel.
Our Dad told her at the end of their very first date that he was going to marry her. And she did - at the young age of 19. Although she spent the remainder of her life in Virginia, Brooklyn was always in her heart and soul. Our parents were blessed to spend almost sixty years of happy married life together.
Exercising both her mind and body were cornerstones of her life. Later in life she went back to school earning an undergraduate degree from Old Dominion University and a Masters Degree in social work from Norfolk State University. She loved tennis, swimming, hula dancing, yoga, bridge and scrabble. Her boundless energy and zest for living earned her the admiration of so many who knew her.
Mom was a lifelong and founding member of Temple Israel and so very proud of being Jewish! She was her happiest when she was doing a mitzvah, a good deed, for someone else. She was fiercely independent and tenacious about her beliefs and feelings and she always acted with heart and determination. On her refrigerator she displayed and tried to follow the famous quote by Eleanor Roosevelt "Do one thing every day that scares you".
Doris was pre-deceased by her husband Morris (Sonny) Friedman. She is survived by her daughters Lorie Friedman (Elaine), Jodie Frieden (Jack), Abbie Korman (Robert). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Jessica Frieden Shultz (Brian), Laura Frieden Gibbons (Jonathan), Adam Korman and Michael Korman, as well as her brother-in-law Harold (Boodie) Friedman (Bobby); several nieces and nephews and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be sent to The Food Bank of Southern Virginia, 800 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, Va. 23505, the Norfolk SPCA, 916 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, Va. 23504, or Temple Israel, 7255 Granby St., Norfolk, Va. 23505.
Due to Covid 19 the family has chosen to have a private service for immediate family on Thursday, October 1, at 2pm. We invite you to join us virtually. The service will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts
. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.