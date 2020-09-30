What I remember about my friend Doris was her kind heart. We were late in life friends that met at Prime Plus exercise classes. She had a great fascination with small children and little babies. Doris could never pass by a tiny child without a big smile and kind words to the parent. She was a great friend that I shared many Summer afternoons with at the Norfolk Fitness pool, movies at the Naro, dinners at Franco’s and most of all our wonderful animated Bridge games at Prime Plus Senior Center. We did an equal amount talking as playing cards on every subject you can imagine.

I shall cherish all our memories together. She was a blessing in my life.

Lynne Bean

Friend