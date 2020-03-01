The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Park
Norfolk, VA
View Map

Doris Rochelle Leary Gardner

Doris Rochelle Leary Gardner Obituary
Doris Rochelle Leary Gardner, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born locally to the late Solon Tully and Mary Ansell Murphy and also predeceased by her husbands, William Douglas Leary, Sr. and Roger F. Gardner; children, William Douglas Leary, Jr. and Janet Leary Coe; brothers, Rudolph and Gene Murphy.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Robert "Bert" Murphy (Linda); grandchildren, Michelle Griffith (Austin), Glenn Wright (Kristi), William Douglas Leary III; great-grandchildren, Reed and Carter Griffith, Jax and Shelby Leary; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020 from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11am in Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -