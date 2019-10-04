|
Doris Eloise Ryan, 85, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in her home.
Born in Spot, North Carolina, Doris grew up in near-by Harbinger, NC. She had a very happy childhood in a near idyllic community surrounded by loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pranzie Lewark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, the light of her life, Joseph R. Ryan.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children: Toni Gail (William) Odam; Donna Kay (Michael) Kreke; Wanda Faye (Jeffry) Morris and Don Neal (Teresa) Morgan. In addition she also is survived by her five grandchildren: Lisa Raiber, Dawn-Marie "Missy" Goodwin, Lacy Bellows, Steven and Christopher Morgan and her eight great grandchildren: Lynnhaven, Racheal and Victoria Morgan; Jamison and Addison McDonnell; Drake and Madilyn Raiber and Levi Bellows. She also leaves behind her brother, Lester "Buddy" Lewark and his wife, Joyce "Faye" Lewark, two nephews, a niece, a great nephew and a great niece.
Doris was always happiest when she was surrounded by her family and loved ones. She enjoyed numerous holidays and outings with them throughout the year and as often as possible. She liked nothing better than to get all dressed up, go out to lunch and then go shopping.
She was a very giving and caring person by word and by example. One of her favorite sayings was, "The most precious and valuable gift a person can give another is the gift of self, time and attention." These things she lavished upon those she loved.
We could not have been more blessed than being in her family. There is a large portion of our hearts that will reside with her and will not be reclaimed until the day we are all united again in the Kingdom of Heaven. Our mourning is is eased knowing that she is now with her heavenly Father and family.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Powells Point Christian Church, 197 Church Road, Harbinger, NC 27941. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or to Powells Point Christian Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 4, 2019