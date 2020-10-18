Doris "Bug" Steppe Patton, a former bookkeeper and homemaker, died peacefully of natural causes on October 12, 2020 at her daughter's home, surrounded by family. She was two weeks shy of her 87th birthday. Beloved wife of Arboth "Pat" H. Patton; dear mother of Jill "Jae" Patton (Patricia Mikos), Kay Patton Wallace (William Wallace) and Brian H. Patton (Jennifer Patton); dear grandmother of Mariah, Cheyenne, Kelley, Ashley and Jason; and great-grandmother to Camdyn and Shelby. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret S. Steele of Rustburg, Virginia and Dona H. Steppe of Fort Pierce, Florida; sister of the late Mildred S. Hill, Pauline S. Keith, and James R. Steppe Sr. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, who could always count on Aunt Bug for a birthday or anniversary card or a call to catch up on the news.
Service and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gilchrist Hospice. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com