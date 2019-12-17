The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Doris Seder


1935 - 2019
Doris Seder Obituary
Doris Y. Seder passed away at the hospital on December 14, 2019 at the age of 84 due to heart failure.

Doris was born in Denver, Indiana on October 17, 1935.

Doris is predeceased by her parents and her husband, Robert P. Seder. They were married in Niles, Michigan on May 28, 1957.

Doris is lovingly remembered by her daughter Dawn R. James of Virginia Beach, VA, son Jeffrey L. and wife Susan E. (Cardwell) Seder of Charleston, SC, son Scott D. and wife Sara S. (Eaton) of Hampton, VA; eight grandchildren Sarah Drye, Jeremy Selden, Justin Seder, Ryan Seder, Anna Seder, Lydia White, Lakin Seder, Sasha Seder; and nine great-grandchildren.

The visitation will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home Bayside Chapel, 1457 Independence Boulevard on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 17, 2019
