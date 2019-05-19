Doris Whitley Talley, 96, passed away at the home of her daughter, Paula, in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina on May 17, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, North Carolina to Leta Pearl Butler Whitley and Oliver Earl Whitley on October 10, 1922. When she was seventeen, the family moved to Portsmouth. She was predeceased by her parents; five siblings: Rozella James, Mabel Harrington, Edgar Whitley, Lloyd Whitley, and Ernestine Whitley; and her husbands: John Swain, Jr. and Louis Talley. Doris worked for Bell Telephone Company, Norfolk Naval Base, Seaboard Railroad for ten years, Norfolk School Board, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was a hard worker, enjoyed playing solitaire on her computer, listening and humming to Big Band music, dancing, and dressing to perfection with her gold shoes and perfect hair. The family knew she did not feel well when her hair appointment was missed. Doris was a member of Garden United Methodist Church and participated in the Women's Circle Group for 25 years. She lived life to its fullest and enjoyed spending time telling stories to be cherished by her loved ones. We choose not to mourn for the loss of our mama, but instead rejoice in the knowledge that she will be reunited with her family once again. Left to cherish her memory is her brother: Thomas Whitley (Bonnie); son: John Swain III (Annette); daughters: Brenda Hanwit-New (Arthur), Paula Harrell (William); five grandchildren: Jeffrey Swain, Douglas Banagan, Ryan Banagan, Amanda Stair (Benjamin), Ashleigh Oakley (Bryson); and four great-grandchildren: Alexis Stair, Addison Stair, Aidan Stair, and Alijah Oakley. She also has a host of loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her two caregivers, granddaughter, Amanda Stair, and friend, Jane Cook for all the love, care, and support they gave to mama. A visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23502, on Monday, May 20 at 11:00 am followed by a Chapel service at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the or Operation Smile. Online condolences can be made at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019