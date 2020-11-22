1/1
Doris Virginia Cornette Church
1924 - 2020
Doris Virginia Cornette Church spent her last earthly days with her family by her side, in a room full of laughter and many stories, and passed away peacefully in their company on October 27th, 2020, at the age of 96.

Virginia was born on February 12, 1924, in Bay Springs, Mississippi, and was the youngest of nine siblings, of whom she was the last remaining. Known for her sparkling blue eyes and fantastic sense of humor, Virginia was witty, feisty, and unbelievably strong. She lead an inspiring life full of travel and many beautiful homes that she created, but her family was always at the center of her existence, and she was a devoted matriarch until her final breath.

Virginia, a longtime resident of Atlantic Shores, is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Jack Cornette, as well as a second husband, Harry Church. She leaves behind her two cherished children, Suzanne Bowden and John Cornette, five adoring grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom will carry on her legacy of easy laughter, the love of family, and never ever skipping dessert.

Services will be held graveside on Friday, November 27th, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, and will be conducted by the deceased's grandson, Reverend Dale Buettner. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
