The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Doris Waller Meeks

Doris Waller Meeks Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Doris Meeks, 74, died January 20, 2020. She was born in Charlotte, NC to John Henry and Alease Odum Waller.

Doris is survived by her husband of 56 years, James E. Meeks, Sr.; three daughters, Teresa Bowen (Sam), Twila Kirby (Donny) and Dawn Pope (Billy); three sons, Ben Condor (Teresa), James Meeks, Jr. (Lisa) and Danny Meeks (Katie); 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Nelson Fields. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020
