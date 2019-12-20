The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Williams Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Williams Payne Obituary
Doris Williams Payne, 93, went home to be with her Lord on December 18, 2019. She was reunited with the love of her life of 72 years, Wilford "Willie" H. Payne. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Owen and son-in-law, Wayne Curtis. Doris was born in Danville, VA to the late Carl W. and Ruby May Jones Williams. She retired after 25 years of teaching with the Norfolk Public Schools. Doris was an avid reader, she loved quilting, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had a strong Christian Faith and loved serving in the Free Will Church, most recently with Bethany Free Will Baptist Church.

Doris is survived by her son, Wilford Dean Payne and his wife, Sanda; daughter, Margaret Payne Curtis; son-in-law, Shawne Owen and his wife, Linda; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with Pastor Mark Crews officiating. Following the service, the family invites you to join them for a time of fellowship in the reception center of the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhom.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -