|
|
Doris Williams Payne, 93, went home to be with her Lord on December 18, 2019. She was reunited with the love of her life of 72 years, Wilford "Willie" H. Payne. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen Owen and son-in-law, Wayne Curtis. Doris was born in Danville, VA to the late Carl W. and Ruby May Jones Williams. She retired after 25 years of teaching with the Norfolk Public Schools. Doris was an avid reader, she loved quilting, and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had a strong Christian Faith and loved serving in the Free Will Church, most recently with Bethany Free Will Baptist Church.
Doris is survived by her son, Wilford Dean Payne and his wife, Sanda; daughter, Margaret Payne Curtis; son-in-law, Shawne Owen and his wife, Linda; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with Pastor Mark Crews officiating. Following the service, the family invites you to join them for a time of fellowship in the reception center of the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhom.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 20, 2019