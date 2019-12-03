The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
National Cremation
1110 North Great Neck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-4736
Doris Miller
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Doris Y. Miller


1932 - 2019
Doris Y. Miller Obituary
Doris Yousif Miller, loving mother and wife, died on November 24, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with alzheimers.

She is survived by her daughters Annette Miller of Virginia Beach and Marika Horwood (Malcolm) of Reno, Nevada; her sister Marika Mooney (Gerry) of Oxford, England, and brother Stanley Naamo (Najat) of Toronto, Canada. She was predeceased by her husband Sydney K.H. Miller.

WE wish to thank D. Blair Bachman and Hearts at Home for her excellent and dedicated care of our mother.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 6, 3:00 p.m. at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered at www.mem.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 3, 2019
