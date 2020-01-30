|
Dorothea O. Warner, 104, passed away on January 28, 2020 at her daughter's home where she had lived for the last 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence F. Warner, mother and dad, Estelle and William O. Osborne; brother, William C. Osborne and two sisters, Nora Burch and Lillian Ballenger.
Dorothea is survived by her daughter, Judith Grefe; 3 grandchildren, 9 greatgrandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday at Loving Funeral Home by Pastor Rick Huddock, with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in Loving Funeral Home from 6-7:30 pm on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020