Mrs. Dorothy S. Bell, 95, peacefully passed on May 13, 2020. Her parents were Mr. Silas Smith, Sr. and Mrs. Inez Barnes Smith. Dorothy was educated in the Norfolk Public School system. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Rufus H. Bell, Jr. a son Rufus S. Bell, a daughter Ms. Sandra B. Thompson, a granddaughter Mrs. Felicia B. Anderson, and two brothers Edward Lee Smith and Silas Smith, Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory 1 daughter, Mrs. Dorothy B. Evans (Charles), 1 grandson Mr. Christopher J. Bell (Charlene), 1 great-granddaughter Ms. Christal Y. Bell, 2 great grandsons, Mr. Quinton T. Anderson and Mr. Deonte' Leonard. In addition, she is survived by her daughter-in-law Ms. E. Marie Bell, two sisters-in-laws, Mrs. Elizabeth Perkins and Mrs. Vernice Archer. The surviving family includes many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy was a lifelong member of The Historic St. John's A.M.E. Church, Norfolk.
Due to the CDC guidelines, a walk-thru viewing will be at Hale Funeral Home on Sunday, May 17th from 1pm to 4 pm. On Monday, May 18th the private graveside service will be streamed on Hale's website at 1 pm. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.