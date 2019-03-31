|
|
Dorothy A. Bugaoisan, 89, passed away March 21, 2019 in Virginia Beach. She was born in 1930 in the Philippines to the late Vidal and Guillerma Agliam. Dorothy was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Norfolk, VA. Mrs. Bugaoisan dedicated her life to teaching elementary school children around the world.Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband, Pio Dela Cruz Bugaoisan. Left to cherish her memory are a loving family and many friends.The family will receive friends at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk on Monday, April 1,, 2019 for a visitation at 4 PM with a wake from 5-6 PM. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Dr, Norfolk at 11:30 AM, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk.Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to share a memory with her family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019