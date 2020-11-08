1/1
Dorothy A. Heffington
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Beach- Dorothy A. Heffington, 87, died peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020. She was born to Stella Miller Adams and Frank Garber Adams in Harrisonburg, VA, on May 28, 1933. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and earned her nursing degree from Rockingham Memorial Hospital in 1953. She became an operating room nurse in Staunton before moving to Norfolk in 1958. She was an operating room nurse at Norfolk General and Virginia Beach General Hospitals. She took time to raise a family before she finished her nursing career as a school nurse for 23 years at Court House Elementary and Brookwood Elementary.

She met the love of her life, Linwood L. Heffington, Sr., in 1959 at the Norfolk Moose Lodge and knew when she saw him jitterbugging that she wanted to dance with him. They married just nine months after meeting. They loved to jitterbug at the Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge, and at Indian Cove Campground where they enjoyed relaxing. They were married for 58 years before Linwood lost his battle to Parkinson's Disease in 2018.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Sandra Losavio and her husband Sal with their children Daniel with fiancÃ© Kelly and Valerie with husband James; Judy Partin and her husband Bill with son Billy and wife Amber; and Susan George and her husband Paul with their children Rachel and Andrew. Also cherishing her memory are Michele Heffington, wife of the late Linwood L. Heffington, Jr., with children Cassie and Blake; her sister Betty Thompson and husband Bob; her brother Larry Adams and wife Isabel; many nieces and nephews; extended family and close friends.

The family wishes to thank the many dedicated and compassionate staff and caregivers of Seaside Health Center at Atlantic Shores who provided exceptional care to our mother over the last year. Also, a sincere thanks to the 4D Cardiac Unit Staff of Sentara Princess Anne Hospital for the care and expertise she received during her visits.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Courthouse Volunteer Rescue Squad.

A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved