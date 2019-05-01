Dorothy died peacefully on April 30th, 2019 in her apartment at the First Colonial Inn, Virginia Beach, VA, where she resided since 2002. She was 94 years old. Dorothy â€œDottyâ€ Bennett was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, and retained her accent and tough disposition through a long and full life invested in country and family. She served during World War II in the Naval Womenâ€™s Reserve (WAVES) and later worked in secretarial positions in the Norfolk Virginia city school system. She spent much of her adult years caring for her sons Wayne and David Bennett, who died in 1999 and 2014 respectively. She is also predeceased by her husband George, whose 32 years in the Navy brought the family to Pennsylvania, Florida, and Naples, Italy before settling down in Norfolk in the early 60s -- Dottyâ€™s children graduated from Norview and Lake Taylor High Schools. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards and dining with friends in her later years at the First Colonial Inn where she required little assistance even into her 90s. Staff members and residents remember her fondly as strong-willed and independent. She is survived by three grandchildren: Lauren Bennett, Drew Bennett, and Julia Mcgraw; as well as three great-grandchildren...and one on-the-way. Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothyâ€™s name to the Disabled American Veterans organization. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019