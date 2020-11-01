1/1
Dorothy Ann Ruhlin
Dorothy Ann Ruhlin, 97, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 27, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothea Hessler and the widow of Edward R. Ruhlin. A graduate of Pratt Art Institute in Brooklyn, she was a Knitting Instructor and belonged to several knitting and Bunco groups. She was also a proud Navy wife and member of Baylake United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Karen Rusak (John) and Suann Dunn; grandchildren, Eddie Rusak (Patricia) and Courtney Dunn; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Jack Rusak.

A memorial service will be held at Baylake United Methodist Church on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a private burial at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Face coverings are required for attendance. The memorial service may be viewed on FB live @ Baylake United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Baylake United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
