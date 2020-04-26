The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ann Whitney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ann Whitney Obituary
Dorothy Ann Whitney passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 84. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Chan. She is survived by her six children, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Dot was born in Laurel, Nebraska. She graduated from Carroll High School in Carroll, Nebraska, which is where she met Chan, her husband of 60 years. The Navy took them to the Virginia Beach area where they lived out their lives.

Dot was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church on Providence Road in Virginia Beach, she loved her church. She worked for 35 years as a pre-school teacher; was an avid gardener, loved a crossword puzzle challenge and adored spending time with her family.

Due to the world health crisis, no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran School, 5350 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Graham Funeral Home will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -