Dorothy Anne Stone


1956 - 2019
Dorothy Anne Stone Obituary
Dorothy Anne Stone, 63, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019.

A native of Norfolk, Ms. Stone resided in Virginia Beach most of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mildred Stone and a brother John Richard Stone III.

Survivors include a sister Sharon S. Smith; a niece Ashley L. Smith and fiancÃ© Daniel Weatherford, a nephew Todd Beach; a great niece Chloe Beach and a great nephew Finn Weatherford and a cousin Dana Peterson and husband Glenn.

Services will be private at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
