Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Dorothy B. Wells, 90, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on October 22, 2019, in Chester, VA.

Born in Cowan County, NC, she was the daughter of the late V.O. and Indiana Berryman. She retired as a Bank Teller from Virginia National Bank. A family oriented woman, she was very active with Riverside Baptist Church and was a Breast Cancer survivor.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bertram B. Wells and son, Michael Wells. Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Scott Wells, Casey Netz, and Mike Malar; great-grandchildren, Izabella Wells, Ashleigh West, and Kaylee Malar; and her daughter-in-law, Beavely Wells.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 24, 2019
