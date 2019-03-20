The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Dorothy Black Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Dorothy Black, 97, died March 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Winton Black. She is survived by her children, Barry Black, David Black and Benita Black; grandchildren, Jon Black, Douglas Black, Heather Oldfield, Rachel Mullins; and seven great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Friday, Mar. 22, at 2 PM in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Thursday from 7-8 PM. Full obituary available online at www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019
