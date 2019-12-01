|
Dorothy Bruton Miller, 95, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, November 27, 2019.
Born in Raleigh, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Mabel Bruton. She was also predeceased by her husband, Walter A. Miller. Dorothy retired from the Chesapeake Public Schools after 23 years. She was a long-time member of Great Bridge United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Baker, Walter Miller (Jeannette), and Peter Miller (Faith); grandchildren, Patrick, Adam, Jesse (Becky), and Morgan (Pat); and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Hackney (Terry). Also left to cherish her memory is her beloved dog, Chloe.
A funeral service will be conducted in Raleigh, NC at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019