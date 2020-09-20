Dorothy Marie Cooper Harrell, 86, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
"Dot", as she was known by many, was born to Lucy Carlisle Cooper and Willie Edward Cooper on September 2, 1934, in Scotland Neck, NC. The baby of ten children, she grew up on the family farm and graduated from Scotland Neck High School in 1953. Married to her high school sweetheart, Frederick Milton Harrell on April 19, 1955, Dot was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was a long time member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, VA.
Dot is survived by her husband "Freddie" of 65 years; one son, Frederick Allen "Al" Harrell of Chesapeake, VA; and one daughter, Susan Harrell Doss and her husband, Walter, of Ellicott City, MD. She was grandmother of three, Kelly Marie Doss and Emily Katherine Doss, both of Ellicott City, MD, and Geneva Harrell Snow and her husband, Oliver, of Chesapeake, VA. The lights of her life and "best medicine" were her precious great-grandchildren, Liam Ray Snow and baby Olivia Lee Snow. Affectionately known as "Dot Dot",she will also be missed by many nieces and nephews; her "adopted" son, Brandon Nichols; and many dear friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12 noon to 2pm, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will hold a private funeral service with entombment to follow, officiated by Rev. Brandon Nichols and Rev. David Zavadil. Masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home. For those who will not be able to attend, the service can be viewed online in "real time" via the Zoom application. You may contact the funeral home on Monday, September 16, 2020 prior to the services for access to the Zoom at 757-671-1717.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tan, the nurses at Virginia Oncology Associates in Chesapeake, and the Comfort Care nurses and staff at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3229 MacDonald Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23464. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolences, please visit www.KellumFuneralHome.com