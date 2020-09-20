Hard to say good bye to someone who has meant so much to so many

We will miss your nightly phone calls, QVC talks and wonderful cooking.

Thank you for your love and guidance through the years. Your love and support have meant so much. We are grateful for everything you have done for us over the years.

Although you have left us with a hole in our heart, we rest in the knowledge that you are in the arms of our Lord, and you are with your family again. I know they were excited to see you.

We will look forward to seeing you someday.

All our love forever!!

Love , Barbara, Robin, Lisa, Steven and Sue Bonney

Robim. Bonney

