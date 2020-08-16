Dorothy Conner Payne, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 in her home at Harbor's Edge in Norfolk.
Dorothy was born in Winston-Salem, NC and was the youngest child of Joseph and Tula Wilkinson. She was educated in Winston-Salem in secretarial school and also in Washington, D.C. Her beloved siblings were Jewell R. Wilkinson, Aleen Wilkinson Hutchins, and Ronald H. Wilkinson, all deceased. She attended Marvin United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem for over 30 years. It was in that church she wed Clarence Edward Conner, Sr. in 1946. They moved to Great Bridge in 1964 and shared 33 happy years of marriage before his sudden death in 1979. It was in this marriage, they became parents of two sons, Clarence Edward Conner, Jr. and Ray Alexander Conner. Dorothy and Clarence were active members of the Chesapeake community and particularly enjoyed their Christian fellowship at Oak Grove Methodist Church.
Dorothy was the recipient of many awards and recognitions. She was a past President of the Professional Secretaries Association. She was a past President of the Women's Division of the Chesapeake Chamber of Commerce and in 1985 was named Chesapeake's Woman of the Year. She was a past Matron of the Great Bridge Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star and served as District Lecturer. She was a charter member of the Chesapeake General Hospital Auxiliary.
She later met and married Richard Banks Payne, Sr. and they shared sixteen wonderful years before his death in 2000. Having built a home in the Cedar Point section of Suffolk, VA, Dorothy and her husband Dick became members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and were involved in many areas of service. She was honored to be elected and served as Worship Elder. She also served as President of the Women of the Church and was bestowed an Honorary Life membership in the Presbyterian Women of the Presbyterian Church USA. This church meant much to Dorothy and Dick and they greatly appreciated the friendship, guidance, and support of Reverend Dr. Keith Curran through years of good times and sad ones.
When Harbor's Edge Retirement Community was built, Dorothy was the first resident to move there in 2006. Again, she established another home and made many new friends. She became involved in the Resident Advisory Council and served in various ways to make this new chapter in her life a worthwhile experience. She served as a Director of the Harbor's Edge Foundation for 9 years.
Surviving are her two beloved sons, Clarence Edward Conner, Jr. and his wife, Jolene, and their daughter, Etta Ratzlaff, and Ray A. Conner and his wife, Gretchen Maurer, all of Chesapeake, VA. When Dorothy and Dick married, they established a second family. She was blessed by the relationship she had with a stepdaughter, Judy Payne Grey, and her son John Grey and his wife Sara. Another joy was her stepson, Richard B. Payne, Jr. and his wife Mary Stafford Payne, their daughters Lindsay C. Payne and Sarah Payne Lynch and her husband Robert. There was no measure of the love she had for each of them. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Margaret Wilkinson of Winston-Salem, NC, and Eunice Payne of Norfolk, VA, along with a granddaughter, Anne Glasser of Mobile, AL. Surviving as well are her beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and other members of her extended family. Dorothy was a true southern lady who possessed a beautiful smile, charm and grace. She loved people and had many close friends, too numerous to mention as well as those persons who made a lasting difference in her life. A wonderful cook, Dorothy was widely known for baking delicious pound cakes and readily sharing them with friends and neighbors.
Dorothy's journey through 94 years of life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation with family from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. At a future date when Covid restrictions are lifted, there will be a memorial service at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church to celebrate her life and strong Christian faith.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1885 Bridge Rd., Suffolk, VA 23433 or Harbor's Edge Foundation, One Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23510.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
,