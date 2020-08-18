Dorothy Conner Payne, age 94, passed away August 12, 2020.
Dorothy's journey through 94 years of life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation with family from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. At a future date when Covid restrictions are lifted, there will be a memorial service at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church to celebrate her life and strong Christian faith.
