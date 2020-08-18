1/
Dorothy Conner Payne
Dorothy Conner Payne, age 94, passed away August 12, 2020.

Dorothy's journey through 94 years of life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation with family from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. At a future date when Covid restrictions are lifted, there will be a memorial service at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church to celebrate her life and strong Christian faith.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
William Rice
August 15, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time. Hosea 13:14
L L
