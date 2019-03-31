Dorothy â€œDotâ€ Lou Crowe, 77, while surrounded by loved ones, went to be with the Lord and her husband on March 26, 2019.Dot was born in Pueblo, Colorado to the late Robert and Ruth Martinez. After finishing high school, Dot joined the Navy and served her country proudly for 3 years. It was during her time in the Navy where she met her husband Charles Crowe. She spent another 26 years serving as a Navy wife. Dot served in the medical field for forty years, twenty-four of which as an RN at Virginia Beach General Hospital where she ultimately retired.She is preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Charles Edward Crowe; brothers, Jerry, Roy, Leonard, Fred and Bobby Martinez.Left to cherish her memory are her children, R. Mark Crowe with wife Beth and Monica Crowe Vollmer with husband Mick; grandchildren, Julie Crowe, Kendall and Morgan Vollmer; sister, Mary Coyne and many more extended family and friends.A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church (1396 Lynnhaven Pkwy, VA Beach, 23453) at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation in Dotâ€™s name at www.tmcfunding.com to help win the fight against Alzheimerâ€™s.Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary