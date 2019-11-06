The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holly Lawn
Dorothy Darden Walton, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John and Lydia Darden. She is preceded by her husband, Linwood B. Walton, Sr.; son, Bert Walton and sisters, Mildred Wade, Francis Ward, Virginia Braddock and Helen Rogers.

She was a member of First Baptist Church. Dot loved everyone and everyone loved Dot, she had a beautiful life.

Dot is survived by her daughter, Lynne Godfrey (Tom) of Virginia Beach; daughter-in-law, Cathy Walton of Suffolk; grandchildren, Laura Godfrey, Thomas Godfrey, Courtney Pohlit (DJ) and Heather Baggett (John) and her great grandchildren, Caroline Pohlit and Corey Baggett along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Gary Newsome on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Holly Lawn at 11 AM. The family would like to thank the staff at Lake Prince Woods and a special thanks to Doris Futrell. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 237 N Main St, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019
