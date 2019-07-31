Home

More Obituaries for Dorothy Doerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy (Spainhour) Doerr

Dorothy (Spainhour) Doerr Obituary
On July 28, 2019, Dorothy "Dottie" Doerr passed away peacefully at home at the age of 88 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William "Bill" Doerr; her eldest son, Curt Doerr; and her second husband, Earl Spainhour. She is survived by her son, Brett Doerr; daughter-in-law, Lora Doerr; and her two step-children, Lisa Barna and Stephen Spainhour.

Trained in women's fashion, Dottie owned a successful boutique in Richmond, D'ors Boutique, for over 30 years, spanning much of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Active in the Women's Club everywhere she lived, she also enjoyed weekly Bridge games with her friends and in retirement became a very talented artist, creating several award-winning pieces over the years that she donated to the Women's Club for charity. Dottie also had a taste for adventure, traveling throughout the United States and various countries over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
