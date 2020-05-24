Dorothy Elizabeth Bates Smalley
FORT WORTH -- Dorothy Elizabeth Bates "Dot" Smalley died in her home Tuesday April 28, 2020. Mrs. Smalley was 90.

A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, her family moved to Virginia during the depression, where she grew up, married, and raised a family, making Virginia Beach her second home. She was an active member of Chapter 373, Order of the Eastern Star, Clemmons, NC, and a NationsBank retiree.

We remember her strict disciplinarian style, the ol' fly swatter to correct our misbehavior, and under that toughness, the love she gave to her family. She remains in our hearts and the "Dot" at the end of the sentence. "Thunder awoke all in heaven upon her passing."

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William F. Smalley, and sister, Betty L. Lee.

SURVIVORS: Dot is survived by her four children and their spouses, John F. Smalley of Knoxville, TN, Robert R. Smalley of Chesapeake, VA, Raymond D. Smalley and Mary E. Engel of Fort Worth. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made, in her memory, to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
