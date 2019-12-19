|
Dorothy "Sue" Elizabeth Kelly Parr, 90, passed away December 17, 2019. She was born in Nansemond County, VA the daughter of the late Jack Hulda Kelly and Nannie Ruby Moody Kelly. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert James Parr, Sr.; her daughter, BeLinda Jeffreys; grandson, Robert Jeffreys; and four siblings. Sue graduated from Chuckatuck High School. She retired as a telephone operator for Louise Obici Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Suffolk Christian Church. Family was the most important thing in Sue's life, and they came first no matter what. Sue is survived by her children, Robert "Jim" and Linda Parr, John and Darlene Parr, Kelly Parr and Patti Anctil, Frank and Kathleen Parr, Charles and Kim Parr; son-in-law, Bill Jeffreys; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Jean Odom; brother, Clyde Eugene "Buck" Kelly, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Suffolk Christian Church with Rev. Michael D. Halley officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation Friday night from 6-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to Suffolk Christian Academy earmarked for the Robert Jeffreys Scholarship, the Suffolk Christian Church Food Ministry, or Suffolk Christian Church Saints Alive Ministry. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 19, 2019