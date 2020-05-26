Dorothy Elizabeth Lancaster
Dorothy E. Lancaster, 77, passed away on May 24, 2020. She was a life-long member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Dorothy loved sewing and quilting, and enjoyed her time working at What's Your Stitch N' Stuff.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 60 years, Don Lancaster; daughter, Elizabeth Royals (Richard); sons, Carl Lancaster (Donna) and Henry Lancaster; sister, Mary Ann Hux (Bob); brother, Henry Rotters (Ruby); grandchildren, Kelly Talley (Tom), Eric Royals, David Lancaster, Traci Shaw (Patrick), and Morgan Lancaster; and great-grandchildren, Landon and Mackenzie Talley and Riley and Reagan Shaw.

A funeral mass will be held at 11: 00 a.m., Thurs. May 28, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
