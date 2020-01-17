|
Dorothy G. Gwaltney, 86, went to be with her Lord on January 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Marguerite Walden and Stanley Lane Gwaltney. She was predeceased by her husband William Albert Gwaltney; sister Edith Lane Bell and brother-in-law Chuck G. Griffin.
Dot was a member of Windsor Congregational Christian Church, the Martha S. Persons Sunday School class, The Women's Fellowship and Circle #2.; Woman's Club of Windsor, Inc. where she served as president for two administrations and chairman of most committees during her 60 plus years of membership, The Windsor Homemakers, a volunteer until recently with Suffolk Meals on Wheels, Friends of the Blackwater Regional Library/Windsor Branch since 1995 when the library opened, Bee Friends Quilting Group in Suffolk, and Pat's Weekly Scrapbooking Group.
Dot was well known for her notebook filled with recipes and numbers needed for purchasing supplies and cooking meals for a large number of people and her willingness to help whenever and wherever needed. She loved to read, sew, quilt, scrapbook and travel.
She is survived by her daughters Dianne G. Martz and husband Clay of Frederick, MD, and Susan G. Stephens of Williamsburg, VA; sons William A. Gwaltney and wife Becky, and Jesse Lane Gwaltney and wife Melanie both of Windsor; 11 grandchildren Megan Gilliland (Nick), Atlee Martz (Kelli), Gus Martz (Mackenzie), Ashley Smith (Charlie), Hollis Bridges (Bobby), Brett Bowie (Daniel), Katelyn Britt (Jack), Trent Gwaltney, Lane Stephens, James Stephens, and Sarah Stephens; 10 great grandchildren; sisters Peggy A. Gwaltney, Nancy G. Gillette (Percy), and Linda G. Griffin; and brother-in-law William A Bell.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 PM by Rev. R. Samuel Askew in the Windsor Christian Church. Burial will be private. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Windsor Christian Church, P.O. 407, Windsor VA 23487. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020