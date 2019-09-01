|
|
Dorothy Griffith Wolfred of Norfolk passed away on August 25, 2019 at the age of 85.
She was born in 1933 and was predeceased by her parents, LCDR Charles and Helen Griffith; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Wolfred; and her infant sister. She retired after a 30-year career with the Virginia Beach School system, serving as a teacher and Assistant Principal.
Dorothy was a long-time member of Community United Methodist Church. She was a member and passionate supporter of Delta Sigma Lambda, a sorority to support women over 25 returning to school to continue their education.
Dorothy is survived by her children and grandchildren - Charles (wife Jackie, and children, John Michael, Charles Jennings, Leo, Mindi, and Sarah); John (wife Kim, and children, Benjamin, Jordan, and Caitlyn); and Brenda Waterfield (husband Chip, and children, Jacklyn and Berline).
Burial will be private. Condolences may be sent c/o Hollomon-Brown, 524 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322 or at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019