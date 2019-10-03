|
Virginia Beach, VA - Dorothy (Dottie) Wagoner Hall, age 87, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, September 30, after a brief illness. She was born October 3, 1931 in Burlington, NC. Dottie resided at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, VA for the last 10 years, after living in North Carolina, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Italy and Virginia as a career Navy spouse. Dottie also served proudly in the US Navy as a Wave.
She is survived by sons, Matt Hall (Debbie), Gareld Hall (Niki) daughters Lorrie Clark and Dottie Hall. Grandchildren Elizabeth, Sydni and Trey. Dottie is survived by her sister Erma Dickerson (Jack) and brother Jay Wagoner (Shelly).
Dottie was predeceased by her loving, devoted husband of 53 years, Gareld (Jerry) Hall Sr., twin sister Doris Fields, sisters Louise Coble and Elizabeth Cannon, parents Jesse Lee Wagoner and Ruby Bailey Wagoner.
Dottie worked in the mortgage industry, sold Avon for many years and had a real estate license, in addition to being a full-time wife, mother and grandmother. For many years after retirement, Dottie and Jerry split their time between Chesapeake, VA and Bonita Springs, FL as snow birds. Dottie always looked forward to the time she spent in Chesapeake, VA so she could enjoy time with her family.
Dottie enjoyed puzzles, sending greeting cards with enhanced personal drawings, watching hummingbirds, cheering for the Dallas Cowboys and Indiana Hoosiers.
She was loved by all with her sweet, caring personality and will be missed by so many.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers for their love and kindness while assisting Dottie as she lived each day to the fullest, despite her physical challenges.
A memorial service is scheduled at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community, Harbor Way's Great-room from 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019