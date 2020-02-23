|
|
Dorothy Head Ramborger, 96, formerly of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away February 16, 2020 after a short illness.
She was pre-deceased by her husband LCDR James K. Ramborger, USNR; her parents Blanche and Walter Head; and four brothers Allen, Eldon, Richard and Vernon Head.
She is survived by daughters Loretta M. (Ron) Lankford of Chattanooga and Donna M.(Rick) Beale of Virginia Beach, VA; brother Gilbert D. Head, Kearney, MO; and sister-in-law Ann Head, Columbia, MO. Her beloved grandchildren Kipton L. (Kevin) Tugman; Courtney C. Lankford, both of this city; Justin G. (Louise) Beale, Virginia Beach, VA; and Carter E. Beale, San Francisco, CA survive her. Left to cherish her memory are her great-grandchildren Mary Kenley, Liliana, Kennedy and Rylan Tugman, Jackson and Collins Beale as well as several special nieces, nephews and their families.
A committal service for the family will be held at a later date at the Chattanooga National Cemetery where she will be interred with her husband Jim.
The family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Chattanooga for the kind and compassionate care given to Dorothy. Our gratitude also to the staff at Hickory Valley Retirement Center where she resided her last six years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland, CA 9136 (www.garysinisefoundation.org) or to the .
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, E. Brainerd Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020