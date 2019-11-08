|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Helen Bassett Dinkler, 87, went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA to the late Helen & Raymond Bassett. She was also predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Robert Louis Dinkler and a stillborn son.
Dot was always proud of her family and was proud to have been able to work at Standard Forms (SFI) for 46 years and Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home for 7 years. Retiring at 82 years, she enjoyed both jobs, but was always ready to go home to her babies (no matter what age they were). Dot enjoyed sunsets, reading, listening to music, her flowers and always had dogs. She is at rest with Jesus.
She is survived by her three children, Patti & her husband David Askren, Robert & wife Sue Dinkler, and Jeffrey and wife Jill Dinkler; grandchildren, Michael, Tommy, Krista, Wendy, Amy and Shannon; great-grandchildren, DJ, Jenna, Dana and Taylor, along with extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 8, 2019