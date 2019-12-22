|
|
Dorothy H. King, 98, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 26, 1921 to the late, Henry M. and Ruby C. Hurst. She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. King; daughter, Gail King; and brothers, Bernard and Wilton Hurst.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol K. Lacy (Benjamin); grandchildren, Scott, Greg, and Andrew; great grandchildren, Tom, Katie, John, Michael, Brayden, and Lucas; and many other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in the Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations ma be offered to Port Norfolk Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019