Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Dorothy J. Hane Obituary
Dorothy J. Hane, 90, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 24, 2019.

Born in Grayson, KY, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Pearl Johnson. She was retired from the Virginia Beach Public Library Processing Center.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sister, Daisy L. Jones of Virginia Beach and four brothers, Austin Johnson, Clayton Johnson and Clyde L. Johnson, all of Kentucky, and Quentin Johnson of Ohio. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Harry G. Hane; her daughter, Donna S. Gipson (Mike) of Virginia Beach; two sons, Robert G. Hane (Debbie) of Trinity, NC and Timothy L. Hane (Susan) of Newport, NC; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicholas, Amanda, Zachary, Jessica, and Casey; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Emily, Austin, Max, Zanna, and Evie.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Friday, Nov. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 27, 2019
