The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy J. Wright Obituary
Dorothy Johnson Wright, 91, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born in Jason, NC to the late William Johnson and Mamie Watson. She loved gardening, cooking and most of all, her family. She is predeceased by her great grandson, Joshua Thomason. She is survived by her loving husband, Orbin W. Wright; four daughters, Sandra Kaufman and husband William, Brenda Jackson and husband Richard, Juanita Babb and husband Perry and Karen Bailey and husband Tim; a son, Kenneth Silverthorne and wife Nancy; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and eleven great great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 2 P.M. Sunday, March 3, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel by the Rev. Steve Byrum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now