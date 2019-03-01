|
|
Dorothy Johnson Wright, 91, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born in Jason, NC to the late William Johnson and Mamie Watson. She loved gardening, cooking and most of all, her family. She is predeceased by her great grandson, Joshua Thomason. She is survived by her loving husband, Orbin W. Wright; four daughters, Sandra Kaufman and husband William, Brenda Jackson and husband Richard, Juanita Babb and husband Perry and Karen Bailey and husband Tim; a son, Kenneth Silverthorne and wife Nancy; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and eleven great great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 2 P.M. Sunday, March 3, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel by the Rev. Steve Byrum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2019