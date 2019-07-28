The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Dorothy Jean Hensley Obituary
Dorothy Jean Hensley, 88, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away July 24, 2019.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Mary Ellen Brinkley. She was the owner of Dotties Place. She loved flowers, gardening, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Hensley and granddaughter, Tiffany Trautz. Left to cherish her memory: her children, Ray Shoemaker, Jr., Sandra Ewell, Brenda Wells, James Hensley, Michael Hensley, and Patricia Hensley; sisters, Emily Hudgins, Ann Mallory, Nancy Godwin and Barbara Barker; twenty-six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Sunday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 29, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019
