Dorothy Johanna Clark, 78, passed away on November 26, 2019. She was a wonderful mother, doting grandmother, with a marriage to Charles W. Clark that outlasted time. Dorothy was loved by many and though she is gone she will not be forgotten. Dorothy is preceded in rest by her mother, Dorothy Maloney; brother, Millard Maloney; son, Danny Hoffler; granddaughter, Sandra Dee Mooney.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Charles W. Clark; daughter, Terry Mooney of Virginia Beach; son, Michael Vogel (Gretchen) of Florida; grandsons, Danny Clark of Norfolk, Tyler Clark of Norfolk, Gregory Mooney of Maine, Devin Mooney of Massachusetts; granddaughters, Heather Gonzalez Quintero (Omar) of Germany, Pamela Thompson of Suffolk, Kelly DePontBriand of Florida.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home 601 N Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 28, 2019