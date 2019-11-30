The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 482-3311
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home
929 Battlefield Boulevard S.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Chesapeake Memorial Gardens
Dorothy Kathryn Simmons Obituary
Dorothy Simmons, 97, died November 27, 2019. Dorothy was born in Virginia Beach to the late Ralph and Carrie Lutz Deibler. She had worked as a bus driver for Chesapeake Public Schools and was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Causey L. Simmons, Sr. and 7 siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her living children, Sonny Simmons Jr of Chesapeake, Virginia "Ginny" Summers of Norfolk, and Dorothy Lewis (Dan) of MD; grandchildren, Michael (Kelly), Karen (Matt), Bill (Lesley) and Theresa (John); great grandchildren, Alex, Dante, Cara, Elle and Whitney; sister-in-law, Beverly Gwynn; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Chesapeake on Sunday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens with Rev. Pihlcrantz officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Mt. Pleasant UMC. The family would like to express their appreciation to Beth Sholom for the outstanding and compassionate care they provided. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyefh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019
