|
|
Dorothy L. Jordan of Carver Circle passed on May 20, 2019. She was born in Winton, NC and the widow of McCoy Jordan. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and served in many capacities socially and civically. She was a member of Brighton Light #118 OES. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Evelyn Jean Jones (Cecil), a son, James C. Jordan, a sister, Mabel Archer, a brother, J.D. Williams, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:00 AM. Burial will be at First Baptist Winton Cemetery, Winton, NC. Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1-4PM at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA. www.fisherfuneral.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019