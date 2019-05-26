The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home 
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 399-6366
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy L. Jordan Obituary
Dorothy L. Jordan of Carver Circle passed on May 20, 2019. She was born in Winton, NC and the widow of McCoy Jordan. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and served in many capacities socially and civically. She was a member of Brighton Light #118 OES. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Evelyn Jean Jones (Cecil), a son, James C. Jordan, a sister, Mabel Archer, a brother, J.D. Williams, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:00 AM. Burial will be at First Baptist Winton Cemetery, Winton, NC. Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1-4PM at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA. www.fisherfuneral.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fisher Funeral Home 
Download Now