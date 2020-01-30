|
The loved and admired Dorothy Lee Mitchell was born May 8, 1935, youngest of fourteen children born to the late William H. Happer Sr. and Mary F. Happer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Herbert Mitchell Sr., as well as 11 siblings; and her daughter-in-law The Honorable Faye Watford Mitchell. She received her heavenly reward on January 28, 2020.
Dorothy was a faithful and devoted member of New Willow Grove Baptist Church and she worked for Chesapeake Public Schools for 42 years.
Dorothy met the love of her life, Herbert Mitchell Sr., and they were married June 4, 1950. They made their home in Chesapeake Virginia, where they raised their five beautiful children and were the owners of Mitchell's Complete Upholstery which has been a staple in the Chesapeake community for more than 55 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Sandra Etheridge (Elwood), Herbert "Bud' Mitchell Jr., Frances "Sugar" Griffin (Herbert), Karen Cuffee (Jay), Katrenia Washington; a special nephew William Snead Jr. (Gayle), special nieces Havanna Swindell, Thelma Happer, and Hope Happer ; two sisters Ida Alberta Gallop and Floria Powell; fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She leaves a legacy of family, faith, and love.
The funeral will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Willow Grove Baptist Church, 841 W. St. Brides Road, Chesapeake, where viewing will begin at 11 a.m. the day of the service. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020