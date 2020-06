Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family

Dorothy L. Sutton, 84 of Virginia Beach Virginia, a native of Baltimore Maryland passed quietly in her sleep on June 2, 2020. She was a beloved mother of Gwendolyn (Sutton) Dent, Jacqueline (Sutton) Blount, Linda Sutton and India (Sutton) Webb. Funeral services are pending for Baltimore. Local services were performed by P. G. Thomasson funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store