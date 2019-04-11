Dorothy Walker, 93, passed away on Saturday in Bunnell, FL. Dorothy was born in Johnson City, TN. She grew up in both Tennessee and Charlotte NC areas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mack L. Walker of 67 years, whom, she married in January 1946; she is also predeceased by her brother, Paul Arrowood. Dorothy worked early in life as a riveter at an assembly plant in Detroit making airplanes during the WWII war efforts. She raised her 3 boys and later she retired from the city of Virginia Beach at the tax collectorâ€™s office. She was a long time member of Kempsville Baptist Church an active member of the Dorcus Sunday school class and Best Agers senior group until they moved to Palm Coast, Florida in 2007 where she was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Palm Coast, Florida. She loved music, she was a choir member and self-taught pianist. She is survived by her three sons; Michael, Eric (Karen) and Stacy (Allison); sisters, Mary Zang and Betty Stewart; six grandchildren, Michelle, Justin, Jesse, Hillary, Sarah and Emily; four great grandchildren, Shelyn, Christianna, Mikaeli and Melody and one great-great granddaughter, Ellarose. Dorothyâ€™s first love was Jesus, her family, extended family and friends, she will be missed by all.A funeral service will be conducted at 10am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will immediately follow the service at Rosewood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 11 to Apr. 10, 2019