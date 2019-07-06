Dorothy Lee Cross Gatling was born on January 2, 1924 in Carson, Virginia to Henry Parker Cross and Mary Louie Winfield, the third of their six children. She passed away on July 3, 2019 at the age of 95.



Her family moved to Petersburg, Virginia and later to Suffolk, Virginia. She graduated from Suffolk High School in 1941. Dorothy married Wilfred Commander Gatling, Jr., her high school sweetheart, on December 26, 1947 and they had two children. Wilfred was the love of her life, and they celebrated 53 years of marriage together.



She retired from the Virginia Employment Commission after over twenty years of service. She was active in many civic organizations. Dorothy was most involved in the work at First Baptist Church, Suffolk where she taught Sunday school and was a leader in the womenâ€™s missionary work. In her later years of life she was committed to knitting pot holders for the women in Kenya. She made hundreds of these pot holders.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband, Wilfred; three sisters, Emily Dalton, Virginia Cross, and Ann Beaton; and her brother Henry Cross. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Gatling Middlebrooks and husband Charlie; her son Wilfred Commander Gatling, III and wife Cathy; four grandchildren, Charles Middlebrooks (wife Chloe), Benjamin Gatling (wife Mandy), Lauren Hamblet (husband Jeff), and Cameron Gatling; five great grandchildren, Grayson, Kale, Aram, Evan, and Jacob; her sister Mildred Beauter; four nieces and four nephews.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1 PM with Dr. Thurman R. Hayes and Rev. Charles Thompson officiating at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk. Visitation will be held one-hour prior the funeral service. Interment is private. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019