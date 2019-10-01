The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
1936 - 2019
Dorothy "Dot" Roberts left us on September 21, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1936 in Norwood, Ohio. She is predeceased by her husband, John Roberts, and her parents, William Leonard Cundiff and Harriet Marie Harvey. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Cynthia Roberts; son, Gregory (Cathy) Roberts; grandsons, Paul and Tyler (Dorothy) Roberts; special great-grandchildren, Mari, Joseph and Nicholi; sisters, Joyce (Ernie) Buschhous and Betty Linder and other extended family.

Dot was the proud owner of Dot's Tax Service. She loved attending her family and class reunions, crocheting, bowling, was a lover of animals and a proud Navy wife. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, though flowers are welcome, that donations may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society www.nmcrs.org .

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am with a funeral service at 11:30. Burial will immediately follow. All services are being held at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens at 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Condolences may be left for the family at www.WoodlawnNorlfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 1, 2019
