Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church
Chesapeake, VA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church
Chesapeake, VA
Dorothy M. Beiler Obituary
Dorothy M. Beiler, 88, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly of Virginia Beach, passed away, Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Born in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Sylvia Dickerson. She was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church, Sarasota, FL.

Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, Paul B. Beiler, Sr.; children, John Beiler (Sonja), Paul B. Beiler, Jr. (Gina), Marilyn Hicks (KD), Robert Beiler, Leon Beiler (Brenda), Elaine Taylor (Raymond); 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; her last surviving sibling of 11, Barbara Miller; sister-in-laws, Pauline and Mildred Dickerson as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church, Chesapeake. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday at the church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 3, 2020
