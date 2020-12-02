Dorothy Mae (Betty) Gray, 78 of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away on November 25, 2020 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dorothy was the fourth child of seven children born to the late Charles E. James and Addie M. James. Her siblings include, Mary Dozier (deceased), Charlie James, Jr. (deceased), Mabel Speller (Rufus), Raymond James (deceased) Sandra, Clifton James (deceased) and Albert James (Shirley).



She was married to the love of her life, the late Andrew H. Gray, Jr. for 55 years. After his passing, she continued to hold on to the strong and loving bond they shared together. She would tell anyone who would listen, "I met Billy when I was in grade school." A love that produced six children, Alvera Davis (Special friend, Alonzo), Andrew H. Gray, III (Special friend Armenta), Bobby D. Gray (Deborah), Carlotta Gray-Cuffee (Russell), Cherl-lynn Hyater (Keith) and their "Baby", Anita Gray-Vaughan (Alfred).



She was a very devoted mother to her children. She was even more devoted to her twelve grandchildren, they include, Harry Davis, Jr. (FiancÃ© Rhonda), Bobby Gray, Jr., Shaune Davis, Siobhan Cook (ShaQuan), JaVaughn Gray (Jasmine), Chelsey Gray, Justen Gray, Christopher Hyater, Jhordan Cuffee, Robert Gray, Donovan Gray and Mikaela Gray; seven great grandchildren, Nyla Davis, Malena Gray, Kameron Davis, Isaiah Gray, Kailee Davis, Aubriana Gray, London Cook and Symiah Williams. They brought her love, laughter and years of joy.



Dorothy and Andrew lived in the same neighborhood for 54 years. They developed and maintained a close friendship with their next-door neighbor, Joseph and Arlethia Staton. Over the sixty years as neighbors, our individual families grew close and supported one another as though we were relatives.



She will be greatly missed by her family, host of nieces and nephews, in-laws, friend and all that knew her. Her quiet, unspoken, loving demeanor will be forever cherished.



A funeral will be held, 11 am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral home, Berkley,120 W. Berkley Ave, Norfolk, VA 23523. Mask are required.



