Mrs. Dorothy Mae Cuffee, age 90, of Norfolk, VA, earned her wings on June 17, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to Robert and Mary Wilks, on July 16, 1929. Mrs. Cuffee was a long-time employee of Norfolk Public Schools and retired after 35 years of service at Norview High School. Dorothy married Eddie Cuffee, Jr. in 1951 and resided in the Oakwood neighborhood in Norfolk, VA, where they raised their five children. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25th at Metropolitan Funeral Service on Granby St. in Norfolk at 11 a.m.



